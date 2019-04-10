A developing storm system and area of low pressure over the central Plains will result in gusty winds and Small Craft Advisories for Galveston Bay and offshore Gulf waters. The winds are a result of an intense storm moving out of the Rockies into the Plains. This storm will bring prodigious amounts of snow to parts of the Plains and Upper-Midwest, with the associated low pressure system possibly bringing the lowest air pressure ever recorded in Kansas for the month of April.
• WPC Probabilistic Winter Precipitation Guidance
• Wind Map
Locally the wind, expected to gust up to 40-mph along the coast by tonight, should lower afternoon temperatures slightly from the daily record 86 degrees observed in Galveston and 89 degrees in League City yesterday .
Looking further ahead, wind speeds should decrease some by Friday as a weak cold front nears the coast before stalling and winds veer around to a more easterly flow. Clouds, however, will increase by Thursday night into Friday with a slight chance of rain on Friday and a good chance of showers or thunderstorms for Saturday. The good news is that precipitation amounts should be fairly light. There may be a slight chance of severe weather as this upper-level system and associated cold front move through the area, so it will be wise to keep in touch with developments as we move into the weekend. Still, the highest probabilities for both heavy rain and severe weather currently appear to be off to our north and east.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.