With high pressure in control following the weak frontal passage yesterday, sunny skies, low to moderate humidity levels and cool to mild temperatures will prevail through the weekend.
Low temperatures early this morning ranging from 57 degrees at Scholes Field in Galveston to the upper-40’s over northwest portions of the County have quickly risen to 70 degrees by 10 am this morning under the late March sun.
Mostly clear skies and cool to mild temperatures should persist through this weekend into early next with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-70’s to near 80 by Monday. Brisk southerly winds will be developing by Sunday and Monday ahead of an upper-level system and spring cold front due to reach the coast by the middle of next week.
Thunderstorms will again accompany the front as it moves across Texas. As with the last system, precipitation amounts should be relatively modest (generally ½ inch) with the bulk of the rain and any severe weather concentrated to the north and northeast of Galveston County.
Some changes in outlook are likely as we move into next week so I will keep monitoring for any significant changes in our overall outlook.
Meanwhile, looking further ahead, it seems likely that near normal conditions will prevail from now into early April. In other words, the weather should be near ideal for outdoor activities though the cool (mid-60’s) water temperatures may discourage some from spending much time in the Gulf or Bay.
