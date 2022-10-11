I have had several people talk to me over the past few days.

Some are wanting to know when and whether we can expect much needed precipitation, which is not surprising considering that Galveston has received a paltry and desert-like 0.04 of an inch since Sept. 4 and no measurable rain since Sept. 15. Likewise, League City has measured only 0.49 of an inch since Sept. 4 and none since Sept. 17.

ww1.png
ww2.png
ww3.jpeg
ww4.png
ww5.gif
ww6.gif
ww7.gif
ww8.gif
ww9.gif
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription