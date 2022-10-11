I have had several people talk to me over the past few days.
Some are wanting to know when and whether we can expect much needed precipitation, which is not surprising considering that Galveston has received a paltry and desert-like 0.04 of an inch since Sept. 4 and no measurable rain since Sept. 15. Likewise, League City has measured only 0.49 of an inch since Sept. 4 and none since Sept. 17.
Others, with several outdoor activities coming up this weekend, including the annual Artoberfest in Galveston and the Clean Galveston Walk-About, are interested in having a rain-free weekend with low humidity levels.
Many moons ago, Jimmy Jones sang about how important “timing” is and that is certainly a key factor in trying to respond to these queries.
In weather forecasting, as well as in life, “good timing is the thing.” A slight change in the weather pattern can result in differences both in timing and the intensity of impending weather outcomes. And that is certainly true with the weather outlook for the coming seven days.
So far, the model outlooks for the coming seven days have been changing noticeably from day to day, as a complex weather pattern slowly develops across our region. Several factors are coming into play that challenge attempts to project exactly what the conditions will be.
One is an upper-level trough moving east into the Great Plains.
Current upper-level map:
Another is a projected increase in moisture across the Gulf of Mexico that is indirectly related to the remnants of Hurricane Julia. Although the remnants of Julia have moved west into the Pacific, residual moisture is flowing northward in the wake of the system, giving this area a 60 percent chance of developing in the southern Gulf of Mexico and a slight chance of tropical development in the Bay of Campeche.
The third element impacting our weather will be a weak cold front expected to reach the coast by late Thursday or early Friday, with about a 30 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms along and ahead of the front. Sadly, for those seeking needed rains, total precipitation amounts are expected to be low.
The outlook is a little brighter for those hoping for a rain-free weekend, as drier, slightly cooler air flows into Southeast Texas on Friday and Saturday with lower humidity and slightly cooler overnight temperatures ranging from the upper 60s in the northern part of the county to near 70 degrees at the coast.
All is not lost for those of you wanting some relief from our drought. A second, and much cooler front, will move offshore late Sunday with another round of showers and thunderstorms likely from later Sunday into early Monday, with projected precipitation amounts of ¼ to ½ inch.
Not exactly a drought breaker, but definitely more rain than we have seen in a long time and there is a chance the heavier rains to our south and southwest will work their way into our area.
