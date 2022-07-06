Scattered clouds moving across the region this morning put a slight damper on the heat as I walked my dog. By the time I had finished, however, the heat and humidity had returned to more oppressive levels.
At the coast, the heat has been most apparent with excessively warm mornings, with 85 degree lows at Scholes Field on Monday and Tuesday setting all-time minimum temperature records for the dates, along with an 84 degree minimum on Sunday matching the record. This is a continuation of a trend that became established in May when 19 mornings brought record warm lows and June where 19 days setting new minimum warm temperature records.
Inland, temperatures routinely rising into the mid- to upper 90s and high humidity have been common over northwest portions of the county.
The main culprit is stagnant high pressure at the surface and aloft, bringing light winds, a stable atmosphere and mostly sunny skies to the region.
Unfortunately, this pattern should continue through this coming weekend.
Upper-level forecast map for Saturday:
For the short-term, excessive heat is likely to continue for the time being, with the heat index ("The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature,” according to NOAA.)
When the heat index approaches and surpasses the 100-degree level, there is danger to anyone exposed to these conditions.
Much of Galveston County and the surrounding areas are expected to see heat indexes in excess of 105 degrees by this weekend.
So please plan for the safety of your family and your pets as you venture outdoors over the next week or so.
Finally, to answer my question. Is there any relief in sight? In the short-term the answer is no, though there will be a chance of spotty showers bringing brief respite to lucky locations.
In the longer-term, the answer is a qualified yes. A pattern change beginning the middle of next week will bring a low-pressure trough to our east and shift much of the high pressure off to our west.
Upper-level forecast map next Wednesday:
Reflecting this change, intermediate-term models are projecting more clouds and modestly increase rain chances by next week and beyond, with the hottest temperatures focused more off to our west and southwest.
While precipitation amounts may not be too impressive, any cooling rains will be more than welcome.
