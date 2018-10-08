Coastal Flood Watches and Advisories are in effect for Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula through tomorrow night. Brisk east to southeast winds as a result of from high pressure to the east and low pressure to the north and west, are already resulting in tides running 1-2 feet above normal.
In addition, long period swells from Hurricane Michael along with wave run-up should arrive on Tuesday, peaking Tuesday night. In addition, dangerous rip currents can be expected along the beaches and a Small Craft Advisory will be likely to be issued for offshore waters with wave heights climbing to 8-10 feet as Michael tracks towards the Florida Panhandle.
• Galveston Pier 21 Tides & Currents
Meanwhile, west to northwest wind flow on the backside of Michael will help a relatively modest cool front reach the coast by late Wednesday, bringing sunny skies and somewhat cooler overnight temperatures to the area. Meanwhile, a reinforcing (and stronger cold front) should reach the coast over the weekend, bringing the coolest weather so far this fall, with minimum temperatures well into the 60’s by Sunday and Monday.
In other words, real autumn weather is just around the corner!
