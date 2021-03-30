A warm front moved inland overnight bringing clouds, increased low level moisture and widely scattered showers over the region.
Mild conditions and periods of sun will bring relatively pleasant weather again today.
Contrary to the old proverb about March coming in like a lion and going out like a lamb, this year March will leave more like a lion.
Our weather will change drastically tomorrow into Thursday as a strong cold front enters the state. This will lead to increasing winds, rain chances tomorrow and tomorrow night. Although precipitation amounts generally will be light (less than ½ inch), thunderstorms and locally heavier rains will be possible in some areas.
Of more concern, may be strong north and northeasterly winds in the wake of the front, with gusts up to 45-knots (52 mph). This has prompted a Gale Watch for near shore waters, hazardous marine conditions, and wave heights of 11-13 feet offshore.
Maybe even more shocking, the strong cold front will likely bring the coldest temperatures locally since February 23 with lows dipping into the low to mid-40’s over inland areas of the County and the upper-40’s to low 50’s at the coast. With the breezy conditions, the weather will temporarily feel more like winter than spring.
Looking further ahead milder conditions should return by Easter Weekend as the cold high pressure moves off to the east and east to southeast winds gradually return to our area. If this timing holds, we should see high temperatures in the low to mid-70’s by Easter Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.