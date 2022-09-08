Autumn can be defined in several ways. The most common way of designating the arrival of fall is the date of the autumn equinox, which is Sept. 22, when the sun is directly over the equator and the hours of daylight are about equal across the entire northern hemisphere.
A second way, often used in calculating seasonal temperature averages, is to have the season extending from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30.
A third way of designating the arrival of the fall season is to pinpoint the date at which the average daily temperature begins to decrease after the period of rising temperature averages, which begins in late winter to early spring.
Going by that standard, autumn began in Galveston on Aug. 23 when the average daily temperature dipped by half a degree, the first such decrease since Dec. 31.
In either case, there is a slight hint of fall in the air, as anyone who was up early Thursday morning probably noticed. Temperatures dipped to 79 degrees at Scholes Field with relatively low humidity, compared to what we have had recently, and there was a light northeast to northwest wind.
Temperatures dipped to a very pleasant 73 degrees over northwest portions of the County and to 77 degrees at my house, which is in the middle of Galveston Island in a well-shaded residential area.
The good news is more such weather will be likely over the coming week or two, though afternoons will continue to be relatively hot because of more abundant sunshine.
Although scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be in our picture, the overall outlook is for drier conditions over the next week or two.
Our weather is being impacted by an upper-level low pressure digging southwestward from the Deep South and eastern United States to the western Gulf of Mexico and southeast Texas. This is bringing northeast winds aloft and somewhat drier and cooler air into our area.
In addition, a weak and dissipating frontal boundary across Southeast Texas, combined with daytime heating, will keep a low — 20 percent to 30 percent chance of rain in our forecast.
Looking ahead, a weak, but noticeable cold front will be moving into the county by late Sunday to early Monday. Although little or no rain is expected with this frontal passage, it will bring cool mornings with lows ranging from the mid to upper 70s at the coast and near 70 over northwest portions of the county.
Meanwhile, the Tropical Atlantic Basin continues to be active. The good news is that none of these systems appears to be a threat to the western Gulf of Mexico as we move into the peak of hurricane season.
In fact, the most interesting story in the Tropics may be the potential impacts in Southern California from Hurricane Kay, where strong winds, rough seas and torrential rain may impact the San Diego area and the mountains to the east.
While not common, impacts from tropical cyclones are not unheard of in that area. In fact, Hurricane Kathleen in 1976 resulted in one wind-driven death in Yuma Arizona when strong gusts blew a palm tree down into a man’s trailer home.
Needless to say, it is always wise to take any tropical system seriously.
