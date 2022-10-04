Mostly clear, cool nights along with sunny, warm days and low humidity levels have provided near perfect chamber of commerce type weather for Galveston County, as well as relief from a hot summer. The low temperatures of 65 degrees at Scholes International Airport and 57 degrees at the Weather Service Office in League City/Dickinson on Sunday were the coolest temperatures at either location since April 9.

While some upper to mid-level clouds have crept into the area from the remnants of Hurricane Orlene over southwest Mexico, dry weather continues to prevail locally. For the short term, slightly warmer conditions are likely through much of this week, with a return to slightly cooler conditions again this weekend as a weak cold front brings morning temperatures back into the 60s over inland areas of the county.

