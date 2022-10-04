Mostly clear, cool nights along with sunny, warm days and low humidity levels have provided near perfect chamber of commerce type weather for Galveston County, as well as relief from a hot summer. The low temperatures of 65 degrees at Scholes International Airport and 57 degrees at the Weather Service Office in League City/Dickinson on Sunday were the coolest temperatures at either location since April 9.
While some upper to mid-level clouds have crept into the area from the remnants of Hurricane Orlene over southwest Mexico, dry weather continues to prevail locally. For the short term, slightly warmer conditions are likely through much of this week, with a return to slightly cooler conditions again this weekend as a weak cold front brings morning temperatures back into the 60s over inland areas of the county.
Beyond that expect morning temperatures running very close to seasonal normal and afternoon temperatures 4 degrees to 5 degrees warmer than would be expected.
You might notice that there is no mention of rain in any of this. With high pressure aloft and at the surface controlling our weather for the next week or two, precipitation prospects remain slim indeed.
The same pattern that is bringing us these conditions also is expected to keep the system brewing in the Caribbean Sea well to our south. Of course, that could change, but currently all the signs point to tropical activity remaining out of the northwest Gulf of Mexico.
