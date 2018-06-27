Temperatures, more characteristic of July and August, combined with long, sunny days, are rapidly undoing any benefits received from the needed rains last week. With soil temperatures rising and high evaporation rates, Galveston County is already creeping back towards drought conditions.
Thanks to last week’s precipitation, Galveston June rainfall is near normal for the month with 5.00 inches recorded so far (compared to a normal of 4.96 inches through June 25). League City is still running 1.49 inches less than would be expected in June, but the monthly total of 4.14 inches would be adequate in a normal year. However, with hotter than normal temperatures and rainfall deficits for the year over 9 inches locally, more rain is definitely needed.
While hot, sunny weather with isolated showers or thunderstorms can be expected through Friday, dry, hot conditions should prevail this coming weekend as the upper-level high pressure system to the west builds east across Texas. This will put a lid on any significant rain chances as we move out of June.
Looking further ahead, there is some hope for better rain chances for the first week of July. The high pressure ridge may begin to weaken some next week and shift back to the west. At the same time, a mid to upper-level low should drift slowly west along the Gulf coast, promoting cooler temperatures aloft and supporting a deeper flow of moisture near the Texas coast.
At the present time, forecasts generally keep the bulk of the rain off to our east. Still, there should be enough instability near the coast to promote increased clouds and showers. Now it is far too soon to tell if this change will have much of an impact on July 4th celebrations, but it is our best hope for meaningful precipitation anytime soon.
