Day 1-3 Quantitative Precipitation Outlook

Day 1-3 Quantitative Precipitation Outlook

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Galveston County and surrounding areas from tonight through early Thursday morning as a surge of deep tropical moisture associated with the tropical disturbance in the southwest Gulf of Mexico moves slowly northwest. Locally heavy rains with brief downpours of 2-3 inches an hour will be possible.

Flash Flood Watch

In addition, a Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for Wednesday with elevated tide levels, weak, short-lived waterspouts and tornadoes and dangerous rip tides possible from Wednesday through early Thursday.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Although the chances of an organized tropical cyclone have decreased, partly due to high wind shear levels over the northern Gulf of Mexico, development or lack of development will likely have little effect on impacts locally. Extremely moist air and favorable jet stream dynamics will create a very unstable atmosphere, hence, the likelihood for locally heavy rains. Precipitable Water Values (a good measure of atmospheric moisture content) in excess of 2.50 inches (much above normal) will provide the moisture needed to produce tropical downpours.

GOES-East - Sector view: Gulf of Mexico - GeoColor

Short Range Ensemble Forecast (SREF) Products

In other words, it will be wise to monitor local conditions and weather updates until this system moves off to the northeast. On the good news side, sunny, warm weather is likely by this weekend!

Locations

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription