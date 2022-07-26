The average temperature in Galveston through July 25 was 88.3 degrees. There appears to be little chance this average will change much over the coming day, making July 2022 the warmest since record keeping began in 1871-72, and making this an unprecedented fourth consecutive month with record-breaking warm temperatures.

This is part of an overall trend with seven of the 10 warmest Julys occurring since 2000. The record heat is continuing on the mainland as well, with League City averaging 85.8 degrees (2 degrees above normal) and Hobby Airport averaging 88.3 degrees so far this month (making it almost a certainty to break the previous July record of 86.8 degrees set in 2016).

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

