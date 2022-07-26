The average temperature in Galveston through July 25 was 88.3 degrees. There appears to be little chance this average will change much over the coming day, making July 2022 the warmest since record keeping began in 1871-72, and making this an unprecedented fourth consecutive month with record-breaking warm temperatures.
This is part of an overall trend with seven of the 10 warmest Julys occurring since 2000. The record heat is continuing on the mainland as well, with League City averaging 85.8 degrees (2 degrees above normal) and Hobby Airport averaging 88.3 degrees so far this month (making it almost a certainty to break the previous July record of 86.8 degrees set in 2016).
So, is there any break anticipated with this prolonged heat wave?
The short answer is no.
Certainly, we will continue to get spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms, which have provided some lucky locales from a brief respite from the dry, hot conditions. And there is expected to be a minor uptick in shower activity Wednesday and possibly Friday or Saturday as a couple of weak mid- to upper-level disturbances track westward across the Gulf of Mexico.
Wednesday precipitation outlook:
Friday precipitation outlook:
Overall amounts will be light, however, with the heaviest precipitation amounts concentrated far to our south over deep South Texas and Mexico.
Looking further ahead, the longer-term models are hinting at a surge of deeper tropical moisture by the time we move into the first weekend of August and beyond.
GFS model outlook for Aug. 7:
European model outlook for Aug. 4:
Outlooks that far ahead, unfortunately, are more in the vicinity of wishful thinking than hard projections. Still, there may be hope for a break in our current pattern by then.
Speaking of that, dry, warm, stable Saharan air and dust continue to flow into the Atlantic and parts of the Caribbean Sea.
In addition, some areas of the Tropical Atlantic Basin (especially northern Gulf of Mexico, the central Caribbean Sea and parts of the Bahamas) continue to experience wind shear, making those regions unfavorable at this time for tropical cyclone development.
There has been, however, some slackening of the wind shear over the Tropical Atlantic east of the Lesser Antilles and the northwest Caribbean Sea. We will certainly have to watch this trend to see whether it continues as we move deeper into the hurricane season, as it could result in more favorable conditions for tropical storm development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.