Tomorrow is Halloween and we expect that a number of “trick or treaters” will be out and about. There is some concern that a threat of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain could put a damper on celebrations, although there is some hope that decent weather will hold at least through the evening hours.
A blustery cold front should move off the coast by sometime on Thursday, although the exact timing on this remains somewhat uncertain. Nevertheless, an increasingly unstable upper-atmosphere and the approaching front should produce a line of thunderstorms that will reach Galveston County between Wednesday evening and the early morning hours of Thursday. Rain totals of 1-2 inches are expected generally with some isolated higher amounts. If there is any good news with this, upper-level dynamics suggest that the best chances for severe storms will be off to our north.
Looking further ahead, this weekend brings the Lone Star Biker Rally to the Island. Generally cool, breezy, sunny weather should prevail for much of the weekend. There is one possible complication, in that clouds and a chance of rain may return as early as Sunday ahead of another upper-level disturbance. Though best bets are that any rain will hold off until early Monday or Tuesday, some showers on Sunday cannot be ruled out at this point in time.
Given this outlook, I am keeping my fingers crossed that both the storms tomorrow night and the next round of rains hold off until most, if not all, festivities are over!
