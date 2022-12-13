An approaching cold front and associated upper-level low is already bringing thunderstorms and severe weather to North Texas.
Current upper-level map:
Surface forecast map for late tonight:
There will be a slight chance of severe weather locally, along with brief heavy downpours, total precipitation will be around ½ inch locally as the bulk of both the severe weather and heavy rains impact areas to our north and east.
While the cool-down will be quite noticeable later Wednesday and into Friday, with low temperatures ranging from the low 50s to mid-40s across most of the county, conditions will be close to what is expected for the second week of December.
Looking further ahead at Christmas week and Christmas Day, another push of much colder air should bring quite chilly conditions to the county. A mass of polar air over Canada is expected to bring high temperatures as much as 28 degrees lower than normal by this weekend to the northern Rockies and Plains.
By late the middle of next week, this air should be moving south toward Texas, reaching the coast by Dec. 23 or 24.
The models suggest the bulk of the cold air will move more to the east than the west, sparing us a repeat of our Arctic spell of February 2021. Still, it will probably be “feeling a lot like Christmas” by the time St. Nick rolls into Galveston.
