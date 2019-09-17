As of 1 pm, CDT, the National Hurricane Center upgraded the depression near the Texas coast to Tropical Storm Imelda. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Galveston area as the system tracks slowly north .

Tropical Depression Eleven
Key Messages
12Z Gulf Surface Analysis
GOES-East

Any strengthening of the system is expected to be minor due to proximity to land and its impending landfall, so our outlook remains more or less the same: heavy rain, breezy winds, possibly reaching tropical storm levels in passing rain bands, elevated tides, rip currents and the prospect of more heavy rain and localized flooding.

WPC Excessive Rainfall Outlooks
Radar Loop

I will monitor this situation closely and provide updates, if necessary.

Locations

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

