The winds are direct response to low pressure over the western Plains, high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico, a cold front moving east towards Texas and a deep upper-level trough gradually moving into Texas and the Central Plains.
Consequently, a Wind Advisory, Small Craft Advisory, Rip Current Statement and Fire Weather Watch have been issued for the area.
There will be a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms ahead and along a dry line front preceding the arrival of cooler air on Wednesday. Rain chances are expected to be relatively light in most areas with precipitation amounts averaging around ¼ inch across much of the County.
There will be a slight chance of severe storms (strong winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes), but the best dynamics and odds will be off to our north and northeast with only a marginal chance in the Houston-Galveston area.
As with the most recent front, we will see lower humidity levels and somewhat cooler morning temperatures ranging from the upper-50’s to near 60 at the coast and mid-50’s in League City and Friendswood. Afternoon temperatures will mostly be in the 70’s even behind the front.
Winds will revert back to the east and southeast by Friday with increasing clouds and a very slight chance of showers near the coast as a warm front drifts north and another upper-level impulse moves through the region. In other words, changeable spring weather is here to stay for awhile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.