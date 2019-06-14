The past few days have featured light winds and blue water at the beaches, along with seasonably warm temperatures. This will change as we finish the week and head into the weekend.
With high pressure shifting east and low pressure moving into the Plains, we are likely to see brisk southeast winds develop over the County this afternoon through Sunday. The winds, though not expected to be too strong, still may be enough to prompt a few small craft advisories this weekend and maybe even rain some rip current concerns.
This site shows the forecast winds for the northwest Gulf of Mexico for the next seven days (click on the lower left to get a loop of the winds and directions over the next few days).
• Wind.com
In addition, rain chances will increase as deeper moisture flows into the area along with the brisk southeast winds.
• Precipitable Water Level Loop (a measure of atmospheric moisture content with the purples showing deeper moisture levels)
Most of the rain will consist of typical summer thundershower activity with morning showers near the coast and inland during the afternoon hours along the sea-breeze front. Rain chances may be enhanced a little bit by weak upper-level disturbances tracking from west to east across the region, but overall, rainfall amounts should be fairly modest.
Looking further ahead, summer-like conditions will become even more advanced as we move through this next week, with heat indexes climbing and warmer than normal temperatures prevailing.
Summer is here — ready or not!
