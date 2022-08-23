Additional showers and thunderstorms rolled across Galveston County overnight and early this morning as expected.
Fortunately, they were much more modest than the 10 inches that inundated the Dallas area on Monday, with amounts ranging from a little less than an inch over the eastern portions of Galveston Island to less than 0.10 inch over some areas on the mainland.
The main culprits for the precipitation dampening Texas are a slow-moving cold front boundary, a low- to mid-level low moving east across northeast Texas today, and deep tropical moisture and an unstable atmosphere. For today, the bulk of heavy rain will be off to our east and northeast with flash flooding possible across far East Texas and Louisiana:
Looking ahead, these elements will keep a good chance for showers and thunderstorms through most of this week, with rainfall potential remaining elevated through this coming weekend and into early next week as a weak trough develops near the Texas coast Friday with unsettled weather persisting well into next week with another 2-4 inches possible in Galveston County over the coming seven days.
Friday surface map forecast:
Seven Day precipitation total outlook:
Finally, a couple of disturbances in the far eastern Tropical Atlantic are given a low — 10 percent to 20 percent — chance of developing over the coming five days. So far, most models are projecting that these systems will curve to the northwest over time, keeping them out of the Caribbean Sea.
Still, with the peak of the season coming, it will be worthwhile to keep monitoring their progress as well as watching out for any “homegrown” tropical features that could develop in the Gulf of Mexico or the northwest Caribbean Sea.
