The last couple of days have seen another round of cloudy, windy, wet weather as our El Niño influenced weather pattern persists. The good news is that we shall see some sun this afternoon as drier air and high pressure filters in behind our latest Pacific cold front.
Unfortunately, the break will be short-lived as another coastal low forms off the South Texas coast, a warm front moves north towards the Texas coast and the upper-level low pressure trough to our west deepens. This will increase instability and rain chances again for Thursday and Friday. On the plus side, we will also see milder conditions for Friday and early Saturday as southeast winds return. Some sea fog, however, may complicate things Friday night into early Saturday.
Another fairly weak cold front should reach the coast later on Saturday, clearing skies and bringing sunshine to the area on Sunday along with slightly cooler temperatures.
So, it appears that weather for the first weekend of Mardi Gras celebrations locally should not be too bad considering weather of late. However, don’t be surprised if rain chances will creep up again by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as our progressive, seesaw weather pattern continues!
