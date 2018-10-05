The high pressure that brought welcome relief in terms of sunshine and mostly dry conditions is slowly lifting off to the east as a low pressure trough deepens to our west and moves east. This will set the stage for a gradual increase in clouds and rain chances, though it looks as though the best chances for rain will be Sunday to Wednesday. Even so, excessive rains seem somewhat unlikely.
Of perhaps more interest locally is the possible development of a tropical depression or tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico over the coming four to seven days. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 70 percent chance of development over the next five days as it moves north and northwest from the western Caribbean Sea and Central America. It is interesting to note that the latest GFS and the European models are in general agreement with this scenario.
Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Tropical Weather Outlook
However, projecting the eventual development and track of any system remains speculative and it will be wise to pay heed to any updates from the National Hurricane Center as well as the Houston-Galveston National Weather Service Office. Still, there is good news in that now most models tend to keep the system east of the upper Texas coast.
3-7 weather outlook from the Climate Prediction Center
This overall outlook is likely to be revised as the system becomes more developed, however, so heed official updates as they come in over the next few days.
On a more pleasant note, both the GFS and European models are calling for our first real push of cool air in the Oct. 12-14 time frame. I, for one, am more than ready for a touch of autumn!
(1) comment
I can't find the link but I read the other day that there's only been 1 hurricane that has hit the Gulf Coast this well into October in over, what, 150yrs? & this storm was in 1989 maybe?
