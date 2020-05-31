On Tuesday, I mentioned possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico (“Drier outlook and a glance at the Tropics”) as we moved into early June. Unfortunately, this possibility still exists and has some potential for impacting the Texas coast by next weekend or beyond as a weakening Tropical Storm Amanda moves north across Guatemala and into the Bay of Campeche where it could redevelop into an organized tropical system.
It still far too early to tell if any that system does develop will have much, if any, impact locally. The models are somewhat divided about what may or may not happen once the disturbance moves north of southern Mexico and that will determine any future consequence for the Upper-Texas coast.
Since the system will be bringing an inflow of deep moisture, heavy rain will be possible if the system does move further north into the Gulf of Mexico.
While both the GFS (the American model) and ECMWF (European model) show an organized system near the upper-Texas coast by early next week, it is much too soon to have a lot of confidence in these forecasts at this point in time.
The main point is to be aware of is that tropical development may be possible over the coming week or so and that now is a good time to assess and update your hurricane plans and preparation. I will be bringing updates as we get more information this coming week on whether and how any development could impact our area.
In the meanwhile, a upper-level low over northern Mexico and deep moisture will combine to give us a good chance of thunderstorms later today, though the best chances for heavy rain will be off to our south and southwest.
