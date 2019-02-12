A modest cold front moved across Southeast Texas last night bringing rainfall amounts from a quarter of an inch to three-fourths inch over much of the County, along with cool, west to northwest winds. The good news is that this front is rather modest compared to our last one and that a warm up should set in fairly quickly with spring like conditions by the end of the week. Generally, high temperatures could reach the 70’s across inland areas of the County and in Houston by Friday and Saturday.
Even better, sunny skies may prevail for the most of the week, as high pressure moves across the region. The only fly in the ointment could be if sea fog forms along the coast as the southerly winds return. However, some fog may appear by Friday with a greater possibility for Saturday.
Looking further ahead, the models are trending for a return of colder weather by Sunday into Monday, with some forecasts predicting, chilly and wet weather prevailing next week right into the first weekend of Mardi Gras. Certainly, this will be something to monitor as we get more accurate data late this week.
However, if you feel inclined to complain about our cool wet weather this winter, remember that the temperature on this day in Galveston in 1886 was an 8° low and a °25 degree high, resulting in a layer of ice completely across Galveston Bay. While, I am not aware of a photo of ice in the Bay for this event, the Rosenberg library does have a photo showing what the February 12, 1899 cold wave did to a flowing fountain in Galveston.
