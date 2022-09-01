The 2022 Hurricane Season has been somewhat of an enigma so far. Despite forecasts for an active season, the Atlantic Tropical Basin had seen only three tropical storms through the end of August, although a disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic was upgraded Thursday morning to Tropical Storm Danielle.

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

It is odd - with this freaky La Nina three-peat, which would typically bring more hurricanes. But I see that NOAA is still betting on a higher than average hurricane season (60% above normal, 30% near normal, 10% below normal).

Timothy P Tobin

Stan, thanks for the great photos. Your work, as always, remains peerless.

