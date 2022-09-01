Even more remarkable is this August saw no named storms in the Tropical Atlantic Basin. This has happened only four times in the past 122 years and this is the first time since in 1997 the region has been free of named storms in the Atlantic Basin.
This delayed start to the season doesn’t mean necessarily that we will be free of a storm in our area this year.
Two of the four years without an August storm saw September hurricanes along the middle and upper Texas coast — the September 1941 category 3 hurricane, which brought 110 mph wind gusts to the Freeport and Matagorda areas, and infamous Hurricane Carla in 1961, which brought flooding, high winds and a devastating tornado the Galveston
Despite milder temperatures near the end of the month because of clouds and rain, August 2022 will still go into the record books as the fifth hottest August ever with an 86.8=degree average for the month; 10 of the hottest Augusts ever have occurred since 1999.
Fortunately, substantial precipitation over the last half of the month eased drought conditions, with League City receiving a soggy 11.67 inches for the month and Galveston 7.40 inches, all well above normal.
Meanwhile, with no immediate tropical threats apparent in the Gulf of Mexico, our attention turns to what may be a very wet Labor Day Weekend along the Texas coast.
An upper-level low pressure trough dipping south-southwestward into Texas, a slow-moving cold front expected to stall near the Texas coast and plenty of atmospheric moisture should result in plenty of precipitation in our area over the coming five days, resulting in a chance for excessive rainfall for the holiday weekend.
Upper-level forecast map for Sunday:
Saturday/Sunday rainfall outlook:
Since much of the area is due to get heavy rain over the period, be sure to check local road and weather conditions if you're traveling this weekend.
(2) comments
It is odd - with this freaky La Nina three-peat, which would typically bring more hurricanes. But I see that NOAA is still betting on a higher than average hurricane season (60% above normal, 30% near normal, 10% below normal).
Stan, thanks for the great photos. Your work, as always, remains peerless.
