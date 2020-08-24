Last night, based on 12z and 18Z model runs, the forecast cone for Laura shifted (almost comfortably) to the east, with the center of the cone at projected east of Cameron, Louisiana and the Galveston area on the far western edge of the cone. By this morning’s 4 a.m. advisory the cone had shifted back with a center at landfall near Sabine Pass and Galveston County well within the possible strike zone.
Now, the latest 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center continues to resemble last night’s cone, with the Galveston area well within cone of what is projected to be a Category 2 hurricane.
As a result, hurricane watches and storm surge warnings are likely to be issued later today for portions of the northern and northwestern Gulf coast, including quite possibly the Galveston County area.
These model shifts and some degree of uncertainty continue in part because we are still relatively far from a projected landfall and forecast uncertainty increases generally with distance and time. It is also due to Laura’s interaction with Cuba, which is keeping it somewhat disorganized, which makes pinpointing a distinct, enduring and well-defined center more difficult. Finally, it is also due to uncertainties on how strongly and how a high pressure ridge will build across the region, forcing Laura to the west, before turning back to the north around the western edge of high pressure.
Poker professionals speak of a situation in which a poker hand is polarized (that is you are either way ahead or far behind) with one or two cards left to be dealt. There are very few other possible outcomes. This is somewhat like what emergency managers are grappling with in the case of Laura. If the storm moves ashore somewhere in southwest Louisiana, the impact in the local area would be somewhat minimized. However, if the storm comes ashore near Galveston, we could be facing the most destructive combination of wind and tidal surge since Hurricane Ike. The margin of error is small in this case and the consequences quite significant.
So, where do we go from here? Another round of models will come in around and shortly after noon and they will be reflected in the 4 pm Advisory. In addition, we are likely to receive information on local impacts and recommendations later today. I will share these as soon as they appear. But, until then, now is the time to begin preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.
Certainly, there is now little room for complacency reflected in the latest model array.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.