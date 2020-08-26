Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions possible. A wind driven heavy rain. High 91F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Windy with rain showers. Low 81F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.