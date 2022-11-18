Cloudy with a few showers. High 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
A few showers this evening with a steady, soaking rain overnight. Increasing winds. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
A Gale Watch has been issued for offshore waters tonight and Saturday as an approaching cold front and a developing trough along the Texas coast promises a gusty, chilly, and wet weekend for the County.
The Houston-Galveston National Weather Service office is calling for winds of 25 mph to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph on Galveston Island and Galveston Bay.
This combined with as much as 2 inches of rain and temperatures dropping into the 40s Saturday night and Sunday morning will create unfavorable conditions for most outdoor activities this weekend.
To add to this, any relief will be short-lived as an approaching upper-level low and increasing moisture levels will lead to more cloudy, wet weather to begin the new week.
Looking ahead, the good news is that somewhat milder conditions will develop by Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s across much of the county.
Regrettably, rain cannot be ruled out for Thanksgiving Day as an upper-level trough remains over the center of the country, a surface low develops along the Texas coast and another cold front moves into Southeast Texas, keeping showery weather around through Friday and possibly Saturday.
The good news is that the front on Friday will not be as cold for the holiday weekend as what we have seen of late.
