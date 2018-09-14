Heavy rains overnight and this morning have led to widespread street flooding in Galveston. Unfortunately, radar trends show a band of rain training across the island and northwest Gulf of Mexico.
If we remain stuck in this zone, additional heavy rain is not only possible, but likely with lulls followed by periods of heavy rain. The good news, if there is any, is that rain chances and amounts will be diminishing tomorrow into Monday with some sun returning.
• National Weather Service radar
As far as Isaac goes, it has weakened to a tropical depression and is expected to degenerate further into an open tropical wave. Still, we will monitor the wave as it possibly enters the Gulf of Mexico in a few days.
