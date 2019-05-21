Low pressure over the Oklahoma Panhandle and high pressure to the east is creating a strong pressure gradient and strong southerly winds over the Galveston area. Winds early this morning gusted to 39-mph in Galveston with gale force gusts common over offshore waters. This has led to a Coastal Flood Warning until 6 pm this afternoon as tides run 1-3 feet or more above projected levels. With winds expected to remain brisk, an additional Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued until 1 pm on Thursday along with a Wind Advisory.
• Galveston Pier 21 Tides and Currents
There will be a slight chance of rain later today as a weak cold front drifts east across Texas. However, a cap (layer of stable air aloft) may suppress most precipitation near the coast with severe weather mostly confined to areas north of the Houston area.
Looking further ahead, a large upper-level high and surface high pressure should settle in over the Gulf of Mexico. This will then block out any systems moving in from the west and result in mostly dry (though humid) conditions for the rest of this month. Since these high pressure systems can be quite stable this time of year, both the European and American models are suggesting dry weather for our area into early June.
Although vegetation is in fairly good shape over our area, thanks to the wet weather over the first half of this month, the longer hours of sunshine and increased heat could lead to abnormally dry conditions if we do see a couple of weeks with very little precipitation.
Summer weather, it seems, is well on its way to settling in over our area!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.