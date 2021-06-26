Sunny, warm to hot conditions, with isolated to widely scattered thundershowers should prevail this weekend. In other words, somewhat typical late June weather should prevail.
However, this rather tranquil pattern will begin to disappear by late tomorrow into Monday as a mid to upper-level trough approaches the Texas coast and deep tropical moisture surges into the area early next week.
This will set the stage for periods of moderate to heavy rain as thunderstorms develop in the unstable atmosphere with precipitation amounts of 1-3 inches possible from late Sunday into Tuesday.
High pressure building back into the area late Tuesday through Thursday is likely to bring a return of more sun, fewer showers and thunderstorms and warmer temperatures.
This respite will be short-lived, and most models are projecting a return to wetter conditions by next Friday on through much of the July 4th Holiday period. A deep low-pressure trough digging south-southwestward into Texas, combined with a weak front sagging southward across Texas could lead to more heavy rain.
It is too soon to pencil in detail on next weekend’s weather, but the current outlook suggests that nature may provide some additional fireworks in the form of lightning and periods of enhanced thunderstorm activity along with the traditional 4th of July celebrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.