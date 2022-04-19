A cool front pushed off the coast yesterday bringing a brief spell of lower humidity levels and cooler temperatures to the County. This relief is proving short lived as brisk, gusty east to east-southeast winds flowing around high pressure to our east and toward low pressure over the northern Rockies funnels warm, muggy conditions back into our area.
The increased winds are also resulting in greater evaporation levels, which brings us to the question of rain (or lack of it).
Through Monday, Scholes Field has measured only 0.21 inch of rain for the month, which is but 16% of the total we normally would have by this time. League City is even drier, having received but 0.18 inch so far in April (2.43 inches less than would be expected at that location). If this continues, then there is a very good chance that April 2022 will be marked as one of the ten driest ever recorded.
This is reflected in the Texas Drought Monitor, which classifies most of the County as experiencing Severe Drought Conditions.
Although a few sprinkles may occur over the next few days with deeper moisture in place, our next best chance for rain will come early next week as a relatively robust cold front moves across Texas on Monday and into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday.
There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms with this frontal passage, however, early indications suggest that most of the rain will be off to our north, as has been common this spring. So, I am not optimistic at this point about our prospects for significant rain.
I am optimistic, however, about the front bringing in cooler conditions for next week. It would be nice, however, to have some rain along with the cool-down!
