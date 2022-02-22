The temperature had already climbed to 70° in Galveston and the low-70’s over inland areas of the County by 9 am this morning. Brisk southerly winds continue to spread warm, moist air over the region along with a mixture of fog, clouds, and periods of sunshine.
This pattern is likely to persist into Thursday, when things get a more interesting and trickier to forecast. A cold front should near the Upper-Texas coast Wednesday night before stalling either along the coast or slightly offshore. Exactly where this occurs will impact our local weather.
With southwest winds aloft and a shallow pool of cold air may initially have little impact, especially near the coast. The front, then, may even move back north on Thursday, putting the County back in the warmer air.
Even if that occurs, a second push of colder air will move decisively through the area late Thursday and Friday, bringing windy, much cooler conditions to the County, with high temperatures generally in the 50’s across the region and lows in the 40’s through Saturday.
Clouds and some chance of rain will persist from Thursday into Sunday as southwest winds continue aloft and a trough and low develop over the area.
If there is good news in any of this, for those participating in or attending the Mardi Gras parades this weekend, it is that rainfall amounts overall are expected to relatively light, with amounts averaging a quarter inch or less in most locales.
Still a lot of uncertainty remains with this outlook as minor changes in timing, frontal development, and upper-level dynamics could result in noticeable changes between now and Saturday. Still, I plan to have an umbrella handy Friday night and Saturday, just in case!
