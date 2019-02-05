Dense fog advisories were again necessary as sea fog continued to visit coastal areas in Southeast Texas. This is not unusual for this time of year. Locations along the Upper-Texas coast typically receive 33 to 40 days of heavy fog a year (defined as reducing visibilities to ¼ mile or less), with 2/3 of those days coming between December 1 and March 31.
Locally coastal fog is produced when warm, moist southerly winds blow across the shallow off-shore Gulf waters, which have been cooled down by a series of cold fronts. Here is a link to the UK Meteorological site (another region where dense fog can be common) which explains concisely and clearly what sea fog is and how it forms:
Meanwhile, we will be looking at an abrupt change back to chilly conditions this weekend as a couple of cold fronts move into the area sometime on Thursday. This will bring windy and colder weather back for Friday and Saturday with minimum temperatures dipping into the 40’s. Some showers or thunderstorms may accompany the front though projected rainfall amounts are not particularly heavy in our area with more substantial amounts being off to our north and east.
The good news is that this outbreak of chilly air will be quite brief. A mostly zonal west to east flow in the upper-atmosphere will quickly shunt the cold air off to the east and we will see high temperatures climbing into the low 70’s over inland areas and the upper-60’s at the coast by Monday afternoon.
I would not be surprised to see some fog return by Monday or Tuesday as southerly and southeast winds return to the area. However, with another somewhat modest push of cooler air due to reach the area on Tuesday or Wednesday, any return of foggy conditions may be brief as well.
