A weak trough along the Texas coast, interacting with a mid and upper-level low over the west-central Gulf, should bring cloudy, breezy weather with periods of showers and scattered thunderstorms through tomorrow. More heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds, elevated tides and rough seas will also persist through tomorrow or even into Thursday.
As a result, a Flash Flood Watch will continue for Southeast Texas through this evening, with a Small Craft Advisory in effect for off-shore waters. Already, winds have gusted to 40-mph in Galveston due to the trough and low pressure off to the north. Tide levels have been running 1 to 1 ½ feet above normal with dangerous rip tide currents along the beaches.
• Tides and Currents: Galveston Pier 21
So far, Galveston County has received from 1 ½ to 3 inches of rain since precipitation moved in over the weekend. Another 1-2 inches will be possible again today, with heavier amounts in some areas.
The challenge for forecasters has been to pinpoint exactly where the bands of rain will develop and line up. So far, the heaviest rains have been from east of Houston over to the Golden Triangle area, however, there are some indications that the persistent band of heavy rain could slowly edge west into the Galveston area later today.
• Rainfall totals for the last 24 hours to 3 days – high resolution map
Nevertheless, the rains that have fallen have been mostly welcomed in the somewhat parched areas near the coast. On the good side, the trend later this week into this coming weekend will be a return to more typical June conditions, with more sun, hot temperatures and a few isolated to scattered thundershowers.
