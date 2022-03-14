An approaching spring cold front, an upper-level low and increasing moisture levels will give Galveston County a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight and early Tuesday morning.
Upper-level forecast map:
Although rainfall amounts are expected to be modest at best — ranging from ¼ to ½ inch generally across the county — there will be a marginal chance for severe storms as the system moves through.
Compared to our most recent cold front, this next frontal passage will bring a fairly modest cool-down, with low temperatures ranging from the mid- to upper 50s at the coast and low to mid-50s over inland areas and high temperatures near 70 both Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.
Northerly winds will increase behind the front with gusts to 20-25 mph locally. This, however, will be minor compared to Friday night’s windstorm, which brought the strongest wind to Galveston since Hurricane Nicholas in September.
Sustained winds at Scholes International Airport reached 40 mph with 59 mph gusts causing minor damage across the area. Wind gusts to 50 mph were recorded even in the Pearland-Friendswood area Friday night.
Finally, looking ahead, we seem to be moving into a more spring-like weather pattern with a series of modest cold fronts moving across the county over the next week and a half, with the next front likely by Friday.
Beyond that, intermediate range models are hinting at a good chance for needed rain next week.
