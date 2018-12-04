Temperatures in the 40’s and winds gusting to 33-mph brought a distinct chill to Galveston County this morning as high pressure moved in behind yesterday’s cold front. Sunny, cool weather should prevail through tomorrow, before increasing clouds and milder conditions set in on Thursday.
This will be a prelude to a major storm system expected to move across the country later this week. The storm system will involve an upper-level low and trough moving across Texas on Friday and Saturday, as well as a surface trough and low developing near the Texas coast.
Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain will be possible for Galveston County on Friday and Saturday. Although heaviest precipitation amounts may be a little off to our north and east, rains of 2 inches or more locally cannot be ruled out (depending on the exact track of the surface and upper-level features).
So, if you are in a location vulnerable to street flooding, I suggest keeping an eye on future forecast updates and perhaps taking some preventative measures in case rains become excessive.
Looking further ahead, we can expect another round of windy, chilly weather by Sunday or Monday as a cold front and high pressure moves in on the backside of the low pressure trough.
