Humid, breezy conditions should prevail through this coming weekend. While the breezes are keeping outdoor temperatures from feeling too muggy, they continue to stir up the surf. Although we should remain free of rain, the wind may impact some of the Featherfest activities through Sunday as persistent gusty winds are less than ideal for bird watching and create dangerous rip currents along area beaches.
The already brisk winds may even pick up a little this weekend as a deep upper-level low pressure trough and surface low moves into the Plains, with high pressure to the east creating a steep pressure gradient along the Texas coast.
The chances for rain should appear by Monday as a cold front moves across Texas, bringing somewhat cooler conditions for the first half of next week.
Currently Galveston County is well on the track for one of the ten driest Aprils ever observed, with most of the County already in the Severe Drought Category.
Unfortunately, the latest projections show most of the precipitation with this frontal passage focused off to our west, with a ¼ inch or less likely for the County.
There will be some chance that stronger storms could produce locally heavier amounts, but I would not count on any “drought breaking” downpours at this point in time.
On the other hand, cooler conditions and lower humidity levels on Tuesday and Wednesday should bring a brief respite from muggy conditions.
