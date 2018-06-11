There is a chance that Southeast Texas, especially those dry areas near the coast, will see much better prospects for rain as we move through the end of this week into next week.
As usual for this time of year, we look to the Tropics as a good source of precipitation and that holds true in this case. A surge of deep tropical moisture is in the picture for late this week, the coming weekend and next week. This will be in conjunction with a broad low pressure trough and tropical wave moving from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico. Although some models still try to bring an organized disturbance out of this feature, most are still leaning towards a more disorganized flow of unstable, moist air. Currently, the National Hurricane Center gives the area a 20% chance of developing over the coming five days.
Still, given the warmer than normal water temperatures near the Yucatan and the western Gulf of Mexico, forecasters will continue to keep an eye on this area of disturbed weather as it moves west and northwest over the coming 5-7 days to make sure it doesn’t develop into something a little more threatening.
• GOES-East - Sector Views: Gulf of Mexico - GeoColor
Assuming that nothing too serious develops, this optimistic outlook regarding rain possibilities is more than welcome, given the drought conditions creeping up the coast into Galveston County.
