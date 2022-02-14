The gusty cold front projected for Friday night and early Saturday certainly lived up to its advanced billing. The 57-mph gust registered at Scholes Field after midnight Saturday morning was the strongest wind gust on the Island since a 62-mph wind gust was observed with the passage of a weakening Hurricane Nicholas across the County on September 14th.
Fortunately, the winds abated steadily in the wake of the front. As a result, sunny and cool conditions prevailed for Saturday afternoon and Sunday, with low temperatures dipping to 33° in League City and 41° in Galveston before climbing back into the 60’s later in the day.
This week will present another round of changeable weather, with increasing clouds and some sea fog in the picture for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will be followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a warm front moves northward over the area, moisture levels increase, an upper-level trough deepens to our west and a couple of cold fronts push south across Texas on Thursday.
There will be a slight of severe thunderstorms late Wednesday, however, the best dynamics will be off to our north and northeast and rainfall amounts here are generally expected to be modest at best.
As for the weekend, we will likely see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions (though not as windy as with our last cold front) and seasonably cool temperatures with lows running from the low-40’s at the coast and upper-30’s on the mainland Friday morning and the low to mid-40’s Saturday morning. High temperatures should climb into the 50’s on Friday and the upper-50’s to the low-60’s on Saturday providing a better environment for outdoor festivities.
Overall, this is not too bad of an outlook for the first weekend of Mardi Gras parades in Galveston.
