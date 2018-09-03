Heavy rains overnight brought from 3- 5 inches of rain to much of Galveston County by 7 a.m. and continued heavy rainfall this morning has added another 4-5 inches, causing widespread street flooding around the City of Galveston. The downpours are a result of a trough along the coast interacting with deep tropical moisture.
• Mesoscale Precipitation Discussion: #0751
Fortunately, rains should be slowly easing up this afternoon and tonight, although rain chances will remain fairly high through tomorrow into Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gordon appears headed for the area around the Mississippi coast or New Orleans. For us, it may actually mean a decrease in rain by mid to late week as we end up on the drier side of the system. Still additional rainfall will be possible here as Gordon moves further inland, allowing moisture to return locally and to interact with a deepening low pressure trough over the plains.
The links below provide good overviews of both our current precipitation and that associated with Gordon.
