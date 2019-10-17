As of 11:00 a.m. CDT, the National Hurricane Center is issuing updates on Potential Tropical Cyclone #16, expected to form out of a 1007 MB low pressure area currently merging with the cold front in the Gulf of Mexico about 140 miles east of Tampico, Mexico. The system could be upgraded to a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Nestor later today.
The good news for us is that this system is expected to move off to the east-northeast staying well east of Galveston County. In fact, drier air on the back side of the front and this system may lead to a mostly rain-free weekend, for those planning outdoor activities on Saturday or Sunday.
