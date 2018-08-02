The weak cold front that drifted to the coast early this week brought welcome rains to much of the county. Precipitation amounts varied from 3-4 inches in the LaMarque, Texas City and Santa Fe areas to a little over an inch for much of the northern part of the county and for Galveston Island, with 1.09 inch of rain measured at the National Weather Service Office in Dickinson/League City and 1.39 inch at Scholes Field on Galveston Island.
While the rain did bring some relief from the late July dry spell, more precipitation will probably be needed soon with sunshine and seasonably hot afternoon temperatures returning to the area. Fortunately, there is some hope for more rain as we move into and through the weekend, as an upper-level trough and a resurge of deeper moisture impact our weather locally.
Still, much of the rain may be confined to areas right along the coast and off-shore and total amounts are expected to less that with our rains early this week.
Precipitation outlooks for Saturday through Tuesday
However, the longer term prospects remain somewhat bullish for more precipitation through the first half of August.
8-14 day precipitation outlook
Speaking of longer term forecasts, the Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State has issued both its updated season outlook and its first two-week tropical forecast.
The good news is that Colorado State continues to call for an average to below average amount of storms as we head towards the peak of the season in mid-September, with nine more named storms possible through the end of November. Of course, they note that it takes only one storm to ruin a season , so there is still a need to be prepared for the worst.
Also, the Tropical Meteorology Project has issued its first two-week tropical outlook. Again, there was no real surprise with this with below normal tropical activity anticipated. This gibes well with the two-week GFS and European models which also show minimal activity over the coming two weeks.
With the eastern and central tropical Atlantic having an unfavorable environment for tropical storm formation, my big worry is that of a “home-grown” storm. Sea Surface temperatures continue to run above normal in the Gulf of Mexico and the northwest Caribbean. So, if a disorganized or weak system somehow does survive the long trek from the African coast to that region, it could find much more favorable conditions for development, if the right (or should I say wrong) upper-level conditions prevail.
At least that is what I will be watching for and hoping against this season!
