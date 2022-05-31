Tropical Storm Agatha has formed and continues to develop in the eastern Pacific south of Mexico. The latest estimates suggest the storm will continue to move slowly north to northeastward over the next two days, making landfall on the southern coast of Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph sustained winds.
Agatha’s fate beyond time that remains uncertain as the longer term track is unclear. It's uncertain whether or how much the storm will weaken or perhaps dissipate over Mexico, and whether remnants will regenerate in the Bay of Campeche.
The National Hurricane Center currently gives the system a 20 percent chance of reforming in the Bay of Campeche.
The latest ECMFW model redevelops the system in the Gulf of Mexico and then sends it northeastward toward eastern Cuba or South Florida.
The GFS model weakens Agatha over Mexico but develops a secondary system in the western Caribbean that eventually moves in the same general direction as the ECMFW.
The good news for the Texas coast is that early projections mostly keep any system away from the northwest Gulf of Mexico.
In other weather news, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies should rule over the next seven days with little chance of significant rainfall, though a few showers may break out in our area Wednesday as deeper moisture moves into our area and another chance of some showers will be in the picture for next Friday as a weak frontal boundary nears the coast before stalling.
