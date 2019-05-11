Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop along and off the Texas coast this morning. The storms are associated with a stationary frontal boundary along the coast and a 1010 MB low moving slowly northeastward along middle and upper-Texas coast.
While, rainfall amounts are not expected to match the 4 to 6 inch levels measured across the County early Friday morning, an additional 2-3 inches are possible. Given the saturated soil and swollen creeks/bayous and rivers in the area, any additional rain could lead to flooding. Consequently, a Flash Flood Watch continues in effect through this evening.
