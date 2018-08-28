Our weather this summer has been influenced by a massive upper-level high pressure system that has dominated the southern half of the country. Initially anchored over the Southwestern U.S., it periodically shifted east into Texas and beyond. This has led to our prolonged spells of hot, mostly dry weather, especially when this high pressure system has prevailed over Texas
Currently, the center of this high pressure area has shifted to our east and northeast. This is allowing a deeper flow of moisture into Southeast Texas and fostering the migration of weak disturbances across the Gulf into the Texas and/or Louisiana coasts.
With Galveston still officially receiving only 0.57 inch of rain through Monday and League City but 0.71 inch (including the welcome 0.46 inch downpour there yesterday), August 2018 would go into the record books as the 11th driest ever (in 145 years of observations) if the month had ended on Monday.
Fortunately, the pattern of increased moisture and instability is expected to prevail through the next 7 days, if not longer, giving the area a chance to mitigate the effects of our heat and drought.
As some people may have heard from various media sites, there is a slight possibility of some organized activity in the Gulf by late in the Labor Day weekend, into early next week. The good news is that most models still are not very bullish about this prospect, though they all expect a surge of moisture as a disturbance moves into the western Gulf around Sunday (see loop of NAM 4-day model forecast).
So while the chances of a well-organized system remain low, it may be worthwhile to keep up with later forecasts this weekend. Still, the odds of some fairly decent rain will be high regardless of any organization.
However, looking further ahead, many models do show the eastern Tropical Atlantic becoming more active next week. Already, one disturbance expected to move off the African coast has a 20% chance of developing over the coming five days. This coincides well with the latest two-week tropical activity outlook. So even though most long-range forecasts still keep the Gulf fairly quiet, it is a reminder that we are entering the heart of the hurricane season.
