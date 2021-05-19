Thunderstorms rumbled across Galveston County yesterday and last night bringing additional rains of 3-4 inches to much of the area.
This has led to the continuation of a Flash Flood Watch for most of Southeast Texas.
In addition, brisk east to southeast winds (gusting as high as 37-mph in Galveston has led to minor coastal flooding, with tide levels running up to 2-feet above expected values, and dangerous rip currents. This has led to the continuation of rip current and coastal flood advisories for coastal locations.
The rains are in conjunction with a slow-moving upper-level low and trough to our west and deep tropical moisture flowing into Southeast Texas.
Heavy rain is in the forecast for the next 24-48 hours as a weak coastal trough or low forms along the Texas coast. Additional precipitation totals of 3-4 inches are not out of the question as this situation evolves, leading to a threat for localized flooding in the Galveston-Houston area.
Given this situation, motorists should pay attention to local conditions as additional rains occur. While major flooding from streams is not expected at this time, there has been flooding along the San Bernard River to our southwest and gauges along Clear Creek have risen dramatically over the past 12 hours. In other words, it will be wise to continue to monitor local warnings and forecasts until improving conditions move in this weekend.
