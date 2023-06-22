Southeast Texas remains sandwiched between an upper-level high centered to our southwest and an upper-level low east of the Mississippi. This is resulting in northwest winds over our area, allowing upper-level disturbances and associated thunderstorm activity to track southeastward across our region.
Current upper-level map:
Wednesday night, a mesoscale convective system, a thunderstorm cluster, rotated southward across East Texas into Galveston County bringing brilliant lightning, 47 mph gusts in Galveston and 58 mph in Pearland. Rainfall rates across the area varied considerably with only 0.09 of an inch measured at Scholes Field in western Galveston to 0.63 on the East End of the island.
Precipitation amounts on the mainland ranged from 0.83 of an inch in Friendswood to 0.23 in League City.
Like yesterday, we are beginning to see clusters of storms developing near Austin and near Dallas with another large area sliding south across the Oklahoma Panhandle.
With daytime heating, these storms are likely to develop further as they continue moving south-southeast across the state. Consequently, Galveston County and surrounding locales have some potential for thunderstorms and strong winds today and tonight.
Although slight, there continues to be some risk for strong winds again as these systems move into our area.
As with last night’s storms, overall amounts are projected to be relatively light, though heavier downpours will be likely in some spots.
Finally, a quick update on Tropical Storm Bret. Although sustained winds have increased to 70 mph, the storm is generally expected to remain a tropical storm as it moves westward in the Caribbean with a steady weakening process beginning in the next day or two.
