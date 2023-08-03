Although there are some subtle signs of the changing season— lengthening shadows with later sunrises and earlier sunsets — you would be hard-pressed to see any changes in our temperatures for the time being.

Galveston finished July with an 86.5 degree monthly average, tying for the fifth warmest July since record-keeping began in the 1870s. Houston Hobby Airport finished July with an 88.3 degree average making it the hottest July ever at that location and topping the 88.1 degree all-time July record set just last year.

ww1.png
ww2.gif
ww3.gif
ww4.gif
ww5.png
ww6.gif
ww7.gif
ww8.png
ww9.jpeg
ww10.gif
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription