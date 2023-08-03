Although there are some subtle signs of the changing season— lengthening shadows with later sunrises and earlier sunsets — you would be hard-pressed to see any changes in our temperatures for the time being.
Galveston finished July with an 86.5 degree monthly average, tying for the fifth warmest July since record-keeping began in the 1870s. Houston Hobby Airport finished July with an 88.3 degree average making it the hottest July ever at that location and topping the 88.1 degree all-time July record set just last year.
Meanwhile, League City finished the month with an 86 degree monthly average, making it the warmest July at that location, while College Station just recorded its 25th consecutive afternoon with a high temperature of 100 degrees or more.
As has become customary, a Heat Advisory is again in effect for Galveston County and surrounding locales with little chances of relief as a high-pressure ridge remains embedded over Texas, Louisiana and the Southwestern Plains.
This will contribute to a continuation of hot, muggy conditions over Southeast Texas for at least the coming week or two.
On the plus side, an influx of moisture over the next couple of days could help set off a few scattered thundershowers along the sea-breeze front. Unfortunately, only a few spots are likely to see any relief from the heat and drought.
Also, the high pressure may shift back a little to the east by next week and this could also lead to some scattered rains. However, the Climate Prediction Center is calling for little to no precipitation over the coming seven days.
In line with the gradual changing of the season, we are now entering the peak of the hurricane season with storm frequency increasing steadily until mid-September before beginning a gradual decrease as we head toward October.
The good news is that no storm formation is expected in the Tropical Atlantic Basin over the coming seven days. This lull is due in part to dry, Saharan air flowing into the central tropical Atlantic and wind shear over the Caribbean and parts of the Atlantic Basin.
Still, the GFS model is suggesting that this could change by mid-August and the final Season Forecast issued today by the Tropical Meteorology Project continues to call for an above average season despite the wind shear associated with the ongoing El Niño.
In their words: “While a robust El Niño has developed and is likely to persist for the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, most of the tropical and subtropical Atlantic has record warm sea surface temperatures for this time of year.
"El Niño increases vertical wind shear in the Caribbean and tropical Atlantic, but the extreme anomalous warmth in the tropical and subtropical Atlantic is anticipated to counteract some of the typical El Niño-driven increase in vertical wind shear. The probability of U.S. major hurricane landfall is estimated to be above the long-period average.”
Or as they also state: “coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them.”
And as I say, it is too soon to count our chickens yet.
