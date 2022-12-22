The coldest Christmas season weather since 1989 — which brought both snow and temperatures as low as 14 degrees to Galveston — is likely to arrive this afternoon, pushing off the coast by late afternoon or early evening.

The Arctic blast has resulted in the issuance of Wind Chill and Hard Freeze Warnings. In addition, gale force winds — with gusts to 50 mph likely near the coast, Bay and offshore — has prompted Wind Advisories and Gale Warnings for the area.

http://www.weather.gov/images/hgx/graphicast/image8.png?964e8e10074e31b43af1478ae5f90816

http://www.weather.gov/images/hgx/graphicast/image2.png?964e8e10074e31b43af1478ae5f90816

http://www.weather.gov/images/hgx/graphicast/image3.png?964e8e10074e31b43af1478ae5f90816

Low temperatures tomorrow morning are expected to range from 25 degrees in Galveston to the low 20s on the mainland with the mercury possibly plunging to the upper teens in the Friendswood area.

INSERT IMAGE 1 HERE (Friday morning lows-freezing line in white)

If there is any good news with this front, it is that sunny skies are expected to help temperatures climb above freezing during the afternoon hours both on Friday and on Saturday, slightly mitigating some of the impacts of the hard freeze.

INSERT IMAGE 2 (Friday afternoon temperatures-freezing line in white)

Nevertheless, we are looking at the possibility of 14 to 16 consecutive hours of sub-freezing temperatures tonight and tomorrow. With temperatures dipping back into the mid-20s near the coast and the low 20s on Saturday morning before rising to the low 40s by the afternoon, we could easily be facing another 12 hours or so of freezing temperatures for Christmas Eve.

INSERT IMAGE 3 (Saturday morning lows)

INSERT IMAGE 4 (Saturday afternoon highs)

Although another round of freezing is expected on Christmas morning, temperatures will rebound quickly reaching the 40s during the day under sunny skies.

https://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/medr/DAY3_MAX_filled.gif

In the longer term, look for temperatures to rebound even further as we move toward New Year’s Eve.

https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/610day/610temp.new.gif