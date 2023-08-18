The National Hurricane Center in Miami has upgraded the chance of tropical depression or storm development in the Gulf of Mexico to 40 percent over the next seven days. A tropical wave approaching Cuba and the Bahamas should move into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

A little tropical moisture sounds good about now.

Carlos Ponce

"Here comes that rainy day feeling again...."

