The National Hurricane Center in Miami has upgraded the chance of tropical depression or storm development in the Gulf of Mexico to 40 percent over the next seven days. A tropical wave approaching Cuba and the Bahamas should move into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.
Still, much uncertainty remains about whether, exactly where and how strong any system will be as it tracks either west or west-southwestward toward the western Gulf. This is partly due to some uncertainty about how far north and east the high pressure centered over Texas shifts over the next few days.
Upper level high-pressure map:
Upper-level forecast map for Tuesday:
If the high pressure remains centered to the south, then any system moving into the Gulf of Mexico would most likely track west-southwestward toward the lower Texas coast or northeast Mexico — as the latest GFS model is suggesting.
If it shifts a little more to the northeast — as the ECMWF model is suggesting — then any system that forms would tend to move towards the middle Texas coast, resulting in more rain and perhaps wind along the upper-Texas coast.
GFS model outlook for Wednesday:
ECMWF model outlook for late Tuesday:
The precipitation outlook splits the difference with a sharp demarcation from mostly dry conditions over inland areas of Southeast Texas to more substantial rainfall to the south and southwest.
As it stands now, areas in Galveston County near the coast could receive up to an inch or more of much needed rain this coming week, while locales further north might be left mostly dry.
Still, even a minor shift could make a major change. Due to this uncertainty, I will post again on Monday or Tuesday, when we should have a better handle on how this pattern unfolds.
We explore 3 main chambers inside the Galveston Scottish Rite. The Library, The Lodge Room, and the 1929 Vaudeville Theater. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite is a centuries-old, global fraternity founded on principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.
(2) comments
A little tropical moisture sounds good about now.
"Here comes that rainy day feeling again...."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.