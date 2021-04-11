Today we're launching a new feature on In Focus to answer a reader question we received via email.
Hi, Kevin!
This question is out of left field. But since you take such amazing photos, I thought I would give it a go.
I started doing some amateur photography for youth hockey and cycling events and I’m struggling to figure out the best camera settings. I was wondering when you shoot a soccer game, what settings to use? I realize it will vary, just trying to figure out the best place to start. I figure I won’t learn if I don’t ask!
Many thanks for your consideration.
Best,
Liz
Great question Liz and thank you for the kind words.
When I'm photographing sports I have my cameras set in manual mode 99.9% of the time. Doing so means I take the camera's autoexposure, which can often get tricked by different color jerseys, out of the equation. It also speeds up editing on deadline because all of the photos will be consistent.
The games we cover usually take place in the evening with very little variation in the light throughout the game. This means I can figure out the best settings beforehand and dial them in. Unless I want to change the depth of field (background blur) or how much motion is apparent I don't need to change settings during the action.
But even for day games, like University of Houston football, I'll work in manual mode and just adjust my settings on the fly as conditions such as cloud cover change. Like everything, practice makes perfect and the more you shoot in manual the easier it'll get to adjust settings without taking your eye away from the viewfinder.
As for specific settings, the Houston Dynamo game that I shot right before this question came in was one of those that required adjustments throughout the match.
At the 4 p.m. start I was set at a shutter speed of 1/2000th of a second, an aperture of f/4.0 and an ISO of 400 (1/2000 @ f/4 @ 400 ISO). However by the time the game ended I was at 1/1250 @ f/4 @ 2000 ISO. A three stop decrease in the available light at BBVA Stadium as the sun set.
In general when photographing sports you want to keep your shutter speed as high as possible to freeze the action and your aperture as wide open (lower number) as possible to blur out the background and isolate the subjects. You then have to balance those against your ISO, keeping it as low as possible to minimize digital noise in the image. How high you can push the ISO will depend on the camera and this is one of the things that improves which each new generation of camera that gets released.
I hope this helps your sports photography experiences and provides some insight into how we do things here at the newspaper.
