Sunny skies and cool to mild conditions have given area residents near perfect weather for spring break. This picture is going to change rapidly over the coming 24-36 hours and an upper-level low pressure trough, a surge of low-level moisture and a cold front combine to bring thunderstorms and much needed precipitation to our area.
Among hazards associated with some of the stronger thunderstorms, will be frequent lightning, isolated tornadoes and localized flooding from heavy downpours.
Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1 ½ inches will be likely from Monday through early Wednesday, with higher amounts possible in some locales. The best chance for excessive rains, however, will be to the north and northeast of Galveston County.
A Small Craft Advisory and a Gale Watch have been issued for Galveston Bay and coastal waters as southeast to southerly winds gust up to 35 mph along the coast and up to 46 mph (40 knots) offshore. Breezy west to northwest winds in the wake of the front will keep area waters choppy through early Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a reasonably robust cold front will bring low temperatures ranging from the low 50s at the coast to the low to mid-40s over northwest portions of the county.
The good news is that milder weather will return quickly with high temperatures back into the 70s by next Saturday.
